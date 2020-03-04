Secretary Environment rejects impression of land occupation for 10 BTAP

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 02:49 PM

Secretary Environment, Forests and Wildlife, Shahidullah Khan on Wednesday rejected the impression of an occupation of land from tribal people for 10 billion trees plantation program in merged areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Secretary Environment, Forests and Wildlife, Shahidullah Khan on Wednesday rejected the impression of an occupation of land from tribal people for 10 billion trees plantation program in merged areas.

Addressing tribal-elders during his visit to Bajaur tribal district, the Secretary Environment made it clear that the department has no intention to occupy land from any person for 10 BTAP and the communities and people, who provide land for afforestation would continue to be the real owners of that particular land.

He said preference would be given to local communities in employment opportunities to look after forests enclosures in remote and mountainous areas and protection of man-made forests in tribal districts including Bajaur.

As many as 300 forest enclosures would be created in mountainous areas of Bajaur that would be look after by the local people who would be provided financial support. This would help provide green jobs to thousands of tribal people.

The Secretary said 10BTAP has been extended to merged areas where plantations continued with fast pace to offset challenges of climate change.

Shahidullah Khan said forests and wildlife laws have been extended to merged areas and new posts were created to strengthen forest and wildlife resources in erstwhile Fata.

He said vast land was available for plantation in Bajaur, adding this district would be again made city of flowers for which it was once famous far.

Plantation on 500 hectares land were achieved in Bajaur during ongoing spring season and more afforestation would be made to achieve plantation target of another one billion trees during next four years in KP.

He said saplings nurseries were raised by the forest department from which free plants were being provided to national building departments, farmers and general public. The secretary sought help of tribal elders in afforestation program to make Bajaur lush green.

