Secretary Environment seeks tribesmen support for 10 BTAP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :Provincial Secretary Environment Forests and Wildlife Department, Shahidullah Khan, has sought active support of tribal people for achieving plantation targets set under 10 billion afforestation project (10BTAP) in South Waziristan tribal district.

He sought tribesmen support while addressing a grand jirga at the office of Assistant Commissioner Wana in South Waziristan with Ahmedzai Wazir elders in connection 10 BTAP.

The secretary was accompanied by Chief Conservator of Forests, Ali Gohar Khan, Conservator Merged Areas Farhat Ullah Khan, Divisional Forest Officer South Waziristan, Salim Khan Marwat, Assistant Commissioner Wana, Amir Nawaz, officials of district administration and forest department.

Speaking on the occasion, the Secretary Environment said 10BTAP has been extended to merged areas including South Waziristan where vast land was available for plantations.

He said sites for trees plantations have been identified in South Waziristan where massive plantations would be carried out with the help of general public, farmers, educational institutes, nation building departments and forest department.

The secretary said trees plantation was a continued charity and urged tribesmen to plant maximum plants as they can during spring plantations campaign to make South Waziristan lush green.

Later on, the secretary Forests distributed free plants among tribesmen.

Shahidullah Khan also visited Forest Office at Wana where he planted a tree.

Earlier, the secretary inspected plantation sites at Madi Jan Sarwekai Subdivision and Spin Wana Subdivision in connection with 10 BTAP afforestation areas.

He directed forests department's staff to work with dedication and professional commitment imperative to achieve 10BTAP targets in KP.

Following successful completion of first phase of BTAP under which over 1.20 billion plants were planted during 2014-17 in KP, the Government has set another one billion plants target under 10BTAP for the province to be sown by 2023 to offset the growing threats of climate change.

The secretary said if every person plant at least five saplings and properly look after it than 100 million trees would be planted in spring season. He said together we can make Pakistan lush green besides countering the challenge of climate change and global warming.

On this occasion, the tribal elders assured full support to Secretary Forests for success of trees plantations campaign in South Waziristan.