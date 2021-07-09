UrduPoint.com
Secretary Environment Visits SEPA Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 06:50 PM

Secretary Environment visits SEPA Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The Sindh Secretary Environment Muhammad Aslam Ghauri has asked the officers and staff of Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) to work harder to enforce environmental laws.

During a visit to SEPA's Hyderabad Region office here on Friday the secretary also asked the officials to discharge their duties with dedication and with the aim to protect the environment's degradation.

The secretary reviewed the field performance of the district offices of the Hyderabad region.

Given the growing responsibilities of environmental monitoring in the Hyderabad region, the secretary also reviewed the scope for expansion of the regional office.

He issued instructions to the officers of the Works and Services Department to prepare the expansion plan.

Earlier, the Hyderabad region officers briefed the officers on the official matters.

More Stories From Pakistan

