Secretary Environment visits South Waziristan, inspects 10BTAP plantation sites

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Secretary Environment, Forests and Wildlife, Shahid Ullah Khan visited South Waziristan tribal district where he inspected plantation sites for 10 billion trees afforestation campaign (BTAP).

The secretary held detailed meetings with Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Hameedullah Khan and discussed with him 10 BTAP activities.

He was accompanied by Chief Conservator Forests Ali Gohar Khan and Conservator Merged Areas FarhatUllahKhan alongwith DFO South Waziristan Salim Khan Marwat.

Following the meeting, they inspected Madi Jan Sarwekai Subdivision and Spin Wana Subdivision in connection with 10 BTAP afforestation areas.

Assistant Commissioner Wana Amir Nawaz accompanied them during the visit.

DFO SWTD Saleem Khan Marwat briefed them about the on going ADP schemes as well as overall arrangements for10 BTAP.

He said plantation sites in South Waziristan were identified for plantation and both these sites are big chunks of land measuring 100 hectares each.

The secretary was informed that lands for 10BTAP has been identified in merged areas and the selection of species has been completed and would be utilized keeping in view climate and soil conditions of the areas.

Mostly local tribesmen would be provided opportunities in Village Devolopment Committees to help Forest Department in protection of new afforstrations in merged areas.

Under farms forestry scheme, free ornamental and fruits plants would also be distributed among people, who provide lands for the national afforestration campaigns.

In the first phase of BTAP-2014-17, Forest Department had planted more than 1.20 billion saplings over an areas of 230,000 hectares and 4509 enclosures, registering six percent increase in KP's total forest areas ie 26.3 pc in 2018 against 20.3pc in 2013.

Keep in view of success of first phase of BTAP, the Federal Government has decided to launch 10BTAP in all four provinces with major share to KP of additional one billion plantation in next four years to counter threats of climate change.

The PTI government is vigorously pursuing PM's Plant for Pakistan Program keeping in view the climate change challenges and MoUs was signed between Forest and education Departments to plant around four million trees on February 23.

The participation of such a large number of students would immensely help achieve plantation target of 80 million seedlings in spring season in KP including erstwhile FATA against 100 million target set for this year.

If every student plant at least 10 saplings then 40 million saplings would easily be planted during spring season.

The national afforstration programs would be successful only when people of all walks of life including local communities were financially empowered like wildlife trophy hunting programs and giving them a sense of ownership to properly look after the plantations and mother trees for regeneration of natural forests resources and its socio-economic impact on their lives.