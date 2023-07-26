Open Menu

Secretary ESD Reviews Emergency Cover During Ashura

Umer Jamshaid Published July 26, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Secretary ESD reviews emergency cover during Ashura

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Emergency Services Department (ESD) Secretary Dr. Rizwan Naseer reviewed arrangements of Rescue 1122 to provide emergency cover to mourning processions of Ashura in all districts of Punjab.

He was chairing a video link meeting of all Districts Emergency Officers (DEOs) and senior rescue officers at Emergency Services Headquarters here on Wednesday. He reviewed monitoring and quick response mechanism of all districts control rooms and Provincial Monitoring Cell.

He directed all DEOs to restrict the leaves of the rescuers, implement Code Red on 9th & 10th of the Muharram to provide emergency cover. He asserted that the Disaster Response Force (DRF) stationed at Emergency Services academy will be dispatched in case of any major emergency for backup support.

He directed all DEOs to review the checklist of preparedness & continuously hold meetings of District Emergency Boards with key focal persons of Majalis, ensure training of Imamia Scouts/ volunteers, and mapping of all processions and mass gathering event well in time.

Earlier, Provincial Monitoring Officer (PMO) briefed the Secretary that rescuers in all districts are performing emergency duties as per emergency plans for Muharram-ul-Haram in accordance with the directions issued by the Government of Punjab. As per emergency plans 6979 rescuers would be deployed during 9th and 10th Muharram to provide rescue and medical cover to 1033 processions/events. All these rescuers would be deputed in three shifts at 1033 key points established across the Punjab.

These key points include 1115 Motorbike Rescue Service, 560 emergency ambulances, 178 fire vehicles, and 31 rescue vehicles would be established throughout all districts of Punjab.

Likewise, 1033 specialized rescue teams would also be deputed at major processions venues to provide emergency cover during Muharram in all districts of Punjab. All districts have started the implementation of contingency plans for providing emergency cover to sensitive localities identified in the District Emergency board meetings.

Secretary ESD Dr. Rizwan Naseer also took briefing about deployment plan of Rescue Service for Provincial Capital Lahore in which 362 rescuers will be positioned strategically to provide emergency cover with 32 ambulances and 86 motorbikes. Special rescue teams will be stationed at Karbala Gamay Shah, Imamia Colony, Nissar Haveli, and other sensitive places of Lahore. Furthermore, additional rescue teams shall also remain on stand-by position and could be called in case of any untoward incident. According to the plan, all mobile posts and ambulances with medical kits will be moving along with the processions to provide immediate medical treatment to mourners. Furthermore, the leaves of the emergency staff shall be restricted during Ashura.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer stated that in addition to Muharram duties, routine rescue operations will continue and in case of any emergency, dial 1122 immediately.

Related Topics

Lahore Fire Government Of Punjab Punjab Mobile Vehicles Karbala Rescue 1122 Event All Muharram

Recent Stories

NMDC Group doubles first half net profit to AED 88 ..

NMDC Group doubles first half net profit to AED 881mn

11 minutes ago
 11th Million&#039;s Poet show opens for registrati ..

11th Million&#039;s Poet show opens for registration

57 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber promotes local busines ..

Dubai International Chamber promotes local businesses with launch of Global Expa ..

1 hour ago
 Hirschi victorious at Ordizia Classic in Spain

Hirschi victorious at Ordizia Classic in Spain

1 hour ago
 National Guard Command marks World Drowning Preven ..

National Guard Command marks World Drowning Prevention Day

2 hours ago
 Jebel Ali Port welcomes Hapag-Lloyd&#039;s first d ..

Jebel Ali Port welcomes Hapag-Lloyd&#039;s first dual-fuel ultra-large container ..

3 hours ago
World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season ..

World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season 2 in December 2023

4 hours ago
 HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startu ..

HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startups in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic pa ..

Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic partnership with A.P. Moller Cap ..

4 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participate ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participates in Cambodia International Le ..

4 hours ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment t ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment to adopt clean energy, support ..

5 hours ago
 Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagl ..

Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagle wind farm in Germany

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan