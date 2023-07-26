Secretary ESD reviews emergency cover during Ashura

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Emergency Services Department (ESD) Secretary Dr. Rizwan Naseer reviewed arrangements of Rescue 1122 to provide emergency cover to mourning processions of Ashura in all districts of Punjab.

He was chairing a video link meeting of all Districts Emergency Officers (DEOs) and senior rescue officers at Emergency Services Headquarters here on Wednesday. He reviewed monitoring and quick response mechanism of all districts control rooms and Provincial Monitoring Cell.

He directed all DEOs to restrict the leaves of the rescuers, implement Code Red on 9th & 10th of the Muharram to provide emergency cover. He asserted that the Disaster Response Force (DRF) stationed at Emergency Services academy will be dispatched in case of any major emergency for backup support.

He directed all DEOs to review the checklist of preparedness & continuously hold meetings of District Emergency Boards with key focal persons of Majalis, ensure training of Imamia Scouts/ volunteers, and mapping of all processions and mass gathering event well in time.

Earlier, Provincial Monitoring Officer (PMO) briefed the Secretary that rescuers in all districts are performing emergency duties as per emergency plans for Muharram-ul-Haram in accordance with the directions issued by the Government of Punjab. As per emergency plans 6979 rescuers would be deployed during 9th and 10th Muharram to provide rescue and medical cover to 1033 processions/events. All these rescuers would be deputed in three shifts at 1033 key points established across the Punjab.

These key points include 1115 Motorbike Rescue Service, 560 emergency ambulances, 178 fire vehicles, and 31 rescue vehicles would be established throughout all districts of Punjab.

Likewise, 1033 specialized rescue teams would also be deputed at major processions venues to provide emergency cover during Muharram in all districts of Punjab. All districts have started the implementation of contingency plans for providing emergency cover to sensitive localities identified in the District Emergency board meetings.

Secretary ESD Dr. Rizwan Naseer also took briefing about deployment plan of Rescue Service for Provincial Capital Lahore in which 362 rescuers will be positioned strategically to provide emergency cover with 32 ambulances and 86 motorbikes. Special rescue teams will be stationed at Karbala Gamay Shah, Imamia Colony, Nissar Haveli, and other sensitive places of Lahore. Furthermore, additional rescue teams shall also remain on stand-by position and could be called in case of any untoward incident. According to the plan, all mobile posts and ambulances with medical kits will be moving along with the processions to provide immediate medical treatment to mourners. Furthermore, the leaves of the emergency staff shall be restricted during Ashura.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer stated that in addition to Muharram duties, routine rescue operations will continue and in case of any emergency, dial 1122 immediately.