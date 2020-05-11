Secretary Establishment KP visits factories, inspects SOPs

Secretary Establishment Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Jamaluddin Shah on Monday visited various factories, mills in Dera Ismail Khan and warned the people to ensure the precautionary measures issued by the government otherwise strict action would be taken against the violators

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Secretary Establishment Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Jamaluddin Shah on Monday visited various factories, mills in Dera Ismail Khan and warned the people to ensure the precautionary measures issued by the government otherwise strict action would be taken against the violators.

During his visit, Syed Jamaluddin Shah inspected various factories and mills including Bahu Flows Mills, Chashma Ghee Mills, Chashma Sugar Mills I, and Tribal Textile Mills.

He had visited Dera Ismail Khan two weeks ago and this was his second consecutive visit to Dera to ensure safety to the laborers working in different factories.

Assistant Director Industries Muhammad Arif and Labor Officer Dera Muhammad Yaqoob were also present on the occasion.

The Secretary Establishment took a detailed look at the arrangements made for the control the spread of coronavirus in the factories.

Factory owners also briefed him and said that all the precautionary measures taken by the government and guideline issued by the provincial government were being implemented with zeal and spirit because the laborers were the real force behind the country success.

During the inspection of Tribal Textile Mills and Chashma Ghee Mills, Shah pointed out the deficiencies in the precautionary measures and issued orders for their immediate removal.

He further said that social distance between the employees working in the factories should be maintained at any cost.