Secretary Establishment KP Visits Factories, Industrial Units In Dera

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) ::Secretary Establishment Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Jamaluddin Shah Wednesday visited various factories and industrial units in Dera Ismail Khan to review the implementation standard operating procedure (SOPs) of coronavirus.

A fine of Rs 50,000 and a warning issued to seal the factory in case of non-compliance in future.

According to details, on the direction of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Secretary Establishment Syed Jamaluddin Shah visited various factories and industrial units including Bahu Flour Mills, Chashma Ghee Mills, MS Chemicals and Chashma Sugar Mills. Inspected and reviewed the implementation of SOPs formulated by the government to control the spread of coronavirus.

Assistant Director Industries Arifullah was also present on the occasion.

Syed Jamaluddin Shah described the implementation of precautionary measures in other factories and industrial units as satisfactory while inspecting one industrial unit for complete violation of SOPs.

He also directed the owners of all other factories and industrial units to ensure that all SOPs in particular, the use of masks, maintaining social distance, frequent hand washing, sanitation and disinfection sprays should be fully implemented to ensure the safety of not only oneself but also the workers and other concerned persons working here.

He directed the Assistant Director Industries to visit all the factories, industrial units, small industries, etc. in Dera Ismail Khan as per the schedule and take strict action in case of violation of SOPs.

