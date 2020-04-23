UrduPoint.com
Secretary Establishment Visits Factories To Inspect Laborers Guidelines For Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 05:00 PM

Secretary Establishment visits factories to inspect laborers guidelines for coronavirus

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) ::On the direction of Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Kazim Niaz, Secretary Establishment Syed Jamaluddin Thursday inspected specific factories and production units located in the district to ensure implementation of SOPs and guidelines provided by government in responds to the global pandemic of coronavirus.

Assistant Commissioner Dera Mohsin Salahuddin, Member board of Directors Industries Raza Khan Gandhapur besides officers of Industries, Labour and Small Industries also accompanied him.

The team visited Seed Factory, Col. Sher Seed Corporation, Tribal Textile Mill on Tank Road, Labour Colony in Dera Township, Bahu Flour Mills on Bhakkar Road and Shafi Ghee and Soup Mills besides Chashma Sugar Mills and expressed their satisfaction over the implementation of SOPs and implementation of the guidelines provided by the provincial government.

They directed the mill owners and management to ensure strict implementation of the rules and regulations. They said that for coronavirus precautionary measures were the only solution to stop this global outbreak.

Syed Jamaluddin asked them to ensure that all preventive measures were taken immediately or otherwise strict disciplinary action would be taken against them.

On this occasion, he instructed Assistant Director Industries Arifullah and Labour Officer Mohammad Yaqub to personally inspect regularly to ensure full implementation of government orders.

