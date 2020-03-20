UrduPoint.com
Secretary E&T To Assist Secretary Home Against Corona Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 11:40 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The Competent Authority has authorized Secretary Excise & Taxation Department to assist Secretary Home & Tribal Affairs Department, in emergency measures being under taken by the Provincial Government in the wake of Corona Pandemic.

The Competent authority has also ordered transfer of Masood Younas (PMS BS-19) Special Secretary Environment Department and posted him as Special Secretary Chief Minister's Secretariat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in his own pay and scale, against the vacant post.

It was notified by Establishment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, the services of two officers Mansoor Qaiser (PMS BS 19) Additional Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Department and Anwar Khan Sherani (PAS BS 18) Deputy Secretary Environment Department were placed at the disposal of Deputy Commissioner, DI Khan to assist him in the emergent measures against Coronavirus pandemic. These officers would continue to occupy their present positions and draw their salaries against these posts.

