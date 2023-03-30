UrduPoint.com

Secretary E&T Visits Free Flour Points

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Secretary E&T visits free flour points

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Secretary Excise and Taxation Punjab Masood Mukhtar on Thursday paid his visits to various free flour distribution points aimed to review the best service delivery at these centers.

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Shoiab Ali and Director Excise Sargodha division Muhammad Mushtaq Afridi was also accompanied him.

He visited Chowki Bhagat and Shah purr distribution centers.He met beneficiaries as well as inquired about the arrangements made at the centers.

He said that government was utilizing all possible steps to provide relief to destitute people during the holy month of Ramzan.

He expressed satisfaction over the facilities being provided at the flour distribution points.

Related Topics

Punjab Sargodha Afridi All Government Best Flour

Recent Stories

The Preliminary Results Of The Elections Of Deputi ..

The Preliminary Results Of The Elections Of Deputies Of The Mejlis Of Turkmenist ..

1 minute ago
 Second Pakistan Navy Ship Moawin Reached Syria For ..

Second Pakistan Navy Ship Moawin Reached Syria For Relief Mission

5 minutes ago
 LHC annuls sedition law under Section 124-A

LHC annuls sedition law under Section 124-A

16 minutes ago
 Top court bench dissolved after Justice Aminuddin ..

Top court bench dissolved after Justice Aminuddin recuses himself  from Punjab, ..

37 minutes ago
 PM expresses grief over martyrdom of four police p ..

PM expresses grief over martyrdom of four police personnel in Lakki Marwat attac ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.