Secretary E&T visits free flour points

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Secretary Excise and Taxation Punjab Masood Mukhtar on Thursday paid his visits to various free flour distribution points aimed to review the best service delivery at these centers.

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Shoiab Ali and Director Excise Sargodha division Muhammad Mushtaq Afridi was also accompanied him.

He visited Chowki Bhagat and Shah purr distribution centers.He met beneficiaries as well as inquired about the arrangements made at the centers.

He said that government was utilizing all possible steps to provide relief to destitute people during the holy month of Ramzan.

He expressed satisfaction over the facilities being provided at the flour distribution points.