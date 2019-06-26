UrduPoint.com
Secretary Excise Claims To Achieve Revenue Collection Target

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 10:06 PM

Secretary excise claims to achieve revenue collection target

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise Department would achieve 100 percent revenue collection target set for fiscal year 2018-19 in current month, informed Secretary Excise, Zafar Ali Shah here on Wednesday

He said that 95 percent of the revenue collection target of year 2018-19 has been achieved and the remaining part of the target would be collected in coming four days adding excise department was given a mark of 3.3 billion rupees for current fiscal year.

Secretary Excise said that record recovery is an accomplishment that can be attributed to the hardworking of the department staff.

More Stories From Pakistan

