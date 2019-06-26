Secretary excise claims to achieve revenue collection target

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise Department would achieve 100 percent revenue collection target set for fiscal year 2018-19 in current month, informed Secretary Excise, Zafar Ali Shah here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise Department would achieve 100 percent revenue collection target set for fiscal year 2018-19 in current month, informed Secretary Excise, Zafar Ali Shah here on Wednesday.

He said that 95 percent of the revenue collection target of year 2018-19 has been achieved and the remaining part of the target would be collected in coming four days adding excise department was given a mark of 3.3 billion rupees for current fiscal year.

Secretary Excise said that record recovery is an accomplishment that can be attributed to the hardworking of the department staff.