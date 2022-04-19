(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Secretary Excise Syed Haider Iqbal has strongly condemned the gun attack on officials of Excise and Narcotics Control Department in Dera Ismail Khan in which two officials were martyred

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Secretary Excise Syed Haider Iqbal has strongly condemned the gun attack on officials of Excise and Narcotics Control Department in Dera Ismail Khan in which two officials were martyred .

In a condolence issued here Tuesday, he said that he was saddened to hear about the martyrdom of two officials of the excise and narcotics control department in a gun attack at Darazanda Bypass of Dera Ismail Khan.

He expressed heartfelt sympathy to the families of the martyrs and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to bereaved families to bear the loss with patience.

He also prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs in Jinnah.

He said that it was a cowardly attack and no religion in the world allowed such acts. He vowed that all the perpetrators would soon be arrested and brought to justice.