Secretary Excise directs officials to improve performance, achieve revenue targets

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Secretary Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Syed Haider Iqbal on Thursday visited Swat Office where he directed the staffers to improve performance and expedite efforts to achieve all revenue targets of current fiscal year.

Nisar Khan, Excise and Taxation Officer, Swat informed the Secretary about matters related to administration, revenue, recovery, performance of his office. The Secretary issued spot directives for resolution of all the problems of ETO Swat Office.

The secretary also directed issuance of number plates to owners of motorbikes and vehicles after completion of all codel formalities. Director Excise and Taxation Malakand Region, Eid Badshah, Assistant ETO, Majid Khan and others senior officers were present.