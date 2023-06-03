Secretary Excise for action over misinformation regarding vehicles' return by ex KP rulers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Secretary Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Ehsanullah here on Saturday directed Director General Excise to call explanation from employees who misinformed the department about the return of vehicles that were earlier used by former public representatives.

In a notification, it was revealed that details of vehicles allotted to the former public office bearers are still in their possession. It has also been discovered that a land cruiser is still parked at the residence of Ex-Chief Minister KP while other vehicles are reportedly being used by former ministers and Ex-MPAs.

The act of the concerned staff is tantamount to misconduct, dishonesty, concealment of facts, misuse of govt assets, and provision of concocted information to the administrative secretary.

In the light of the above circumstances, Secretary Excise expressed displeasure over the provision of incorrect information by employees and sought explanations from the concerned staff as to why the facts were concealed.

Those who provide unsatisfactory replies will proceed under the Efficiency and Disciplinary Rules, the notification added.