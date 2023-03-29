Secretary Excise inspects free flour distribution centres in Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :The Secretary Excise and Taxation, Adeel Shah here on Wednesday inspected free flour distribution centres in Kohat district and directed the relevant authorities to ensure speedy but dignified disposal of the commodity to the people during Ramazan.

Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Dr Azamullah Wazir, the Secretary went around the free flour centres and directed the authorities of Benazir Income Support Program, NADRA, police and district administration to further simplify the flour distribution procedures.

He also visited Afridi Flour Mills and examined the weight and quality of the flour. The Secretary, while appreciating the performance of the district administration and the authorities of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), said that distribution of free flour was continued in all districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa including Kohat under the Prime Minister's free flour package to provide relief to underprivileged and downtrodden.

Additional flour distribution points have been set up by the government of KP to facilitate people of far flung and remote areas, he added. He said that priorities should be given to the women, persons with disabilities and elderly citizens.

He urged the masses to cooperate with district administration and police and avoid stampedes during its distribution.