UrduPoint.com

Secretary Excise Inspects Free Flour Distribution Centres In Kohat

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Secretary Excise inspects free flour distribution centres in Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :The Secretary Excise and Taxation, Adeel Shah here on Wednesday inspected free flour distribution centres in Kohat district and directed the relevant authorities to ensure speedy but dignified disposal of the commodity to the people during Ramazan.

Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Dr Azamullah Wazir, the Secretary went around the free flour centres and directed the authorities of Benazir Income Support Program, NADRA, police and district administration to further simplify the flour distribution procedures.

He also visited Afridi Flour Mills and examined the weight and quality of the flour. The Secretary, while appreciating the performance of the district administration and the authorities of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), said that distribution of free flour was continued in all districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa including Kohat under the Prime Minister's free flour package to provide relief to underprivileged and downtrodden.

Additional flour distribution points have been set up by the government of KP to facilitate people of far flung and remote areas, he added. He said that priorities should be given to the women, persons with disabilities and elderly citizens.

He urged the masses to cooperate with district administration and police and avoid stampedes during its distribution.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Kohat Women Afridi All Government Weight Flour

Recent Stories

Proposed Costa Rica-UAE CEPA will bring economic, ..

Proposed Costa Rica-UAE CEPA will bring economic, social benefits to both people ..

12 minutes ago
 Sobha Realty rings Nasdaq Dubai Bell in support of ..

Sobha Realty rings Nasdaq Dubai Bell in support of &#039;1&#039;Billion Meals En ..

27 minutes ago
 realme Pakistan Energizes the Underprivileged in R ..

Realme Pakistan Energizes the Underprivileged in Ramadan

55 minutes ago
 Development of Balochistan Govt’s top priority: ..

Development of Balochistan Govt’s top priority: PM

1 hour ago
 Government Financial Policy Coordination Council h ..

Government Financial Policy Coordination Council holds its first meeting for 202 ..

3 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing of petitions against delay in P ..

SC resumes hearing of petitions against delay in Punjab, KPK elections

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.