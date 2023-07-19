Secretary expresses gratitude to UNFPA for support

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Secretary Relief Department, Abdul Basit on Wednesday participated in the UNFPA Mid-Year Review Meeting and shared key findings from the collaborative study "GBViE Strengthening Humanitarian Development Nexus" by RRSD and UNFPA's Gender and Child Cell.

The study influenced vital policies like the Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Policy and Gender-Based Violence in Emergencies (GBViE) framework, aimed at enhancing preparedness and response in vulnerable communities.

Abdul Basit presented comprehensive insights and recommendations from the study, serving as valuable resources for future interventions and the well-being of those affected by emergencies.

The Monsoon Contingency Plan for 2023 was also discussed, outlining measures to address monsoon season challenges and protect communities from potential disasters.

Secretary Relief Abdul Basit expressed gratitude to UNFPA for their support, strengthening the partnership between RRSD and UNFPA in addressing gender-based violence and promoting sustainable development goals.

Dr Luay Shabaneh from UNFPA praised RRSD's commitment to gender equality and inclusive humanitarian responses, acknowledging the importance of the DRR Policy and GBViE framework in creating a safer environment.

RRSD and UNFPA assured to continue collaborating to implement study recommendations, striving for humanitarian excellence and a more secure and prosperous future.