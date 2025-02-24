Secretary Farid Ahmad Launches GB Tree Plantation Drive
Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2025 | 06:10 PM
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Farid Ahmad Secretary Department of Higher, Technical and Special education (HT&SE), Gilgit-Baltistan launched the tree plantation drive by planting various species of plants at the front yard of the Government Polytechnic Institute Chilmish Das, Gilgit, today with enthusiasm, reinforcing its commitment to a greener environment.
The event was also attended by Mr. Owais Ahmad Director Technical & Special Education GB, Engr. Asim Ali Deputy Director TESD GB, GIZ GB representatives, faculty and students.
As part of the Green Campus initiative, all officials and students actively participated in tree planting to promote environmental awareness.
The Secretary HT&SE Mr. Farid Ahmad highlighted the role of educational institutions in fostering sustainable development and encouraged students to maintain the trees.
He urged the participants and people of GB to play their due role in stopping deforestation and promotion afforestation to minimize the air pollution, soil pollution and water pollution.
He added that GB is facing multiple types of natural disasters every year due to the global warming and climate change which is an alarming situation that needs to be addressed by planting maximum trees, by afforestation and through promoting green technology.
The students of the institutions enthusiastically took part in the plantation drive, concluding the event with a pledge to continue ecofriendly efforts.
