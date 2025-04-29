Secretary Federal Education Visits FBISE
Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Nadeem Mahbub, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MoFEPT), paid an official visit to the Federal board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (FBISE) Islamabad on Tuesday.
The Secretary engaged in one-on-one briefings with key officials to review the current operations of the Board and explore future pathways for further innovation and improvement in examination and academic systems.
FBISE Chairman Mr. Ikram Ali presented a detailed overview of the examination processes, affiliation operations, and academic development mechanisms. The Secretary lauded FBISE’s progress in making systems more efficient and transparent, significantly benefitting students and affiliated institutions.
Federal Secretary Mahbub particularly appreciated the digital transformation initiatives undertaken by FBISE, noting that these advancements are simplifying workflows for Ministry officials, examination staff, and affiliated schools.
He emphasized that the integration of digital tools not only enhances operational transparency but also improves the student experience.
“Digitization is no longer optional—it is essential for both today’s needs and tomorrow’s vision,” the Secretary stated. He recommended that FBISE present its digital innovations at the upcoming Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) forum and encouraged alignment with provincial boards to create a unified, technology-driven education strategy nationwide.
This visit underscored MoFEPT’s dedication to fostering innovation and ensuring quality, accessible, and future-ready education across all levels in Pakistan.
