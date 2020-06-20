UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secretary Food Calls On KP Food Minister To Discuss Wheat Procurement Drives

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 04:58 PM

Secretary Food calls on KP Food Minister to discuss wheat procurement drives

Secretary Food Nisar Ahmed and Director Zubair Ahmed called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Minister Qalandar Khan Lodhi and discussed in detail the ongoing wheat procurement drive and other issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Secretary Food Nisar Ahmed and Director Zubair Ahmed called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Minister Qalandar Khan Lodhi and discussed in detail the ongoing wheat procurement drive and other issues.

On the occasion, the Food Minister directed the officials of the department to achieve the wheat procurement target set by the Economic Co-ordination Committee (ECC) and to procure quality wheat. Food Minister Qalandar Khan Lodhi was informed that the wheat crop in the province has been severely affected due to rains which has led to a significant decline in provincial production.

On the other hand, the Punjab government had banned the supply of wheat to other provinces.

Due to which the food department was facing severe difficulties in procuring wheat, the Food Minister was informed.

The Food Minister was further informed that despite these circumstances, the Food Department was making all out efforts to achieve the set target in time and action was being taken against the wheat hoarders in the province.

Qalandar Khan Lodhi assured the officials of the food department that the obstacles in the procurement of wheat would be removed and the problems being faced by the food department would be resolved in time.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Of Punjab All Wheat Rains

Recent Stories

Rivers flow, reservoirs level report

1 minute ago

Billion of rupees funds at discretion of Chief Min ..

1 minute ago

Resumption of flight operations great news for eco ..

1 minute ago

Rs. 24.5 billion ADP devised for speedy uplift of ..

1 minute ago

Police refuses to register case against Cynthia D. ..

5 minutes ago

Second Ex-Officer Charged in George Floyd's Death ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.