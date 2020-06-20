Secretary Food calls on KP Food Minister to discuss wheat procurement drives

Secretary Food Nisar Ahmed and Director Zubair Ahmed called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Minister Qalandar Khan Lodhi and discussed in detail the ongoing wheat procurement drive and other issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Secretary Food Nisar Ahmed and Director Zubair Ahmed called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Minister Qalandar Khan Lodhi and discussed in detail the ongoing wheat procurement drive and other issues.

On the occasion, the Food Minister directed the officials of the department to achieve the wheat procurement target set by the Economic Co-ordination Committee (ECC) and to procure quality wheat. Food Minister Qalandar Khan Lodhi was informed that the wheat crop in the province has been severely affected due to rains which has led to a significant decline in provincial production.

On the other hand, the Punjab government had banned the supply of wheat to other provinces.

Due to which the food department was facing severe difficulties in procuring wheat, the Food Minister was informed.

The Food Minister was further informed that despite these circumstances, the Food Department was making all out efforts to achieve the set target in time and action was being taken against the wheat hoarders in the province.

Qalandar Khan Lodhi assured the officials of the food department that the obstacles in the procurement of wheat would be removed and the problems being faced by the food department would be resolved in time.