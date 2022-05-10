Secretary Food directs steps to ensure uninterrupted supply of flour to KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Secretary Food Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mushtaq Ahmad has directed district food controllers of Nowshera and D I Khan for developing a liaison with Punjab Government to ensure uninterrupted supply of flour to KP.

He issued these directives in a meeting that was also attended by concerned officials, Ration Controller and representatives of Flour Dealers Association.

He said that liaison should be developed to ensure constant supply of flour through check posts established by Punjab Food Department. He also directed steps to facilitate flour dealers and consumers.

He also contacted Secretary Food Punjab to address problems related to flour supply to KP. He also discussed problems being faced by dealers to ensure availability of flour in the market.