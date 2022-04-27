UrduPoint.com

Secretary Food Visits Stalls Of Subsidized Flour

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Secretary Food visits stalls of subsidized flour

Sindh Food Secretary Raja Khurram Shehzad Omar visited the stalls set up in different parts of Karachi to provide wheat flour at subsidized-rate to the people during Ramzan-ul-mubarak

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Sindh food Secretary Raja Khurram Shehzad Omar visited the stalls set up in different parts of Karachi to provide wheat flour at subsidized-rate to the people during Ramzan-ul-mubarak.

He also reviewed the quality and price of flour provided to the poor.

It should be noted that the government has set up stalls of flour across the province to provide flour to the people at subsidized rates.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Poor Price Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Poland, Bulgaria get gas from EU neighbours after ..

Poland, Bulgaria get gas from EU neighbours after Russia halt

50 seconds ago
 Media asked to play effective role in Interfaith h ..

Media asked to play effective role in Interfaith harmony for peace in society

51 seconds ago
 European and US stocks rise but euro hits 5-year d ..

European and US stocks rise but euro hits 5-year dollar low

55 seconds ago
 PPP last ray of hope for people of country: Khair ..

PPP last ray of hope for people of country: Khair Muhammad Tareen

57 seconds ago
 District Peace Committee reviews arrangements for ..

District Peace Committee reviews arrangements for Eid-ul-Fitr, last Ashra of Ram ..

6 minutes ago
 Top Eritrean Diplomat Expresses Support for Russia ..

Top Eritrean Diplomat Expresses Support for Russia, Hopes Kiev, Moscow Find Solu ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.