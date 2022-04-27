Secretary Food visits stalls of subsidized flour

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sindh Food Secretary Raja Khurram Shehzad Omar visited the stalls set up in different parts of Karachi to provide wheat flour at subsidized-rate to the people during Ramzan-ul-mubarak

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Sindh food Secretary Raja Khurram Shehzad Omar visited the stalls set up in different parts of Karachi to provide wheat flour at subsidized-rate to the people during Ramzan-ul-mubarak.

He also reviewed the quality and price of flour provided to the poor.

It should be noted that the government has set up stalls of flour across the province to provide flour to the people at subsidized rates.