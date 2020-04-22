Secretary Food visits wheat procurement centers

Provincial Secretary Food Muhammad Waqas visited various wheat procurement centres of Bahawalpur here on Tuesday. Secretary Food was briefed that 28 wheat procurement centres have been set up in the district and target of procuring 317,461 metric ton has been set

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ):Provincial Secretary Food Muhammad Waqas visited various wheat procurement centres of Bahawalpur here on Tuesday. Secretary Food was briefed that 28 wheat procurement centres have been set up in the district and target of procuring 317,461 metric ton has been set.

So far, 49000 metric ton wheat has been procured in the district under a transparent process. The visiting wheat procurement centres were included Ban Shell, Dera Bakha, Yazman, Tailwala and Kudwala.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that all the hurdles in the wheat procurement process would be eliminated and the targets also be achieved on time.

He said that the farmers must be facilitated at the wheat procurement centres. He also asked to maintain social distance during the process.