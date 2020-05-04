Secretary food visits wheat procurement centre

Punjab Food Secretary Waqas Ali Mehmood visited a wheat procurement centre at Koriana, a small village on Jhang-Chiniot Road, here on Monday

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Punjab food Secretary Waqas Ali Mehmood visited a wheat procurement centre at Koriana, a small village on Jhang-Chiniot Road, here on Monday.

He reviewed arrangements for purchase of wheat crop and said that the government would purchase each and every grain of wheat by giving growers full rate of their crop.

He said that the government was taking all steps to protect small farmers from exploitation of middle-man. He said that growers would be given facilities at procurement centers.

He directed the centre authorities to adopt all standard operating procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus and said that targets for procurement of wheat would be met at every cost. He said that a ban on intra-district transportation of wheat would remain in place.

Later, the secretary checked stocks and record of the centre.