Open Menu

Secretary For Action Against Transporters Charging High Fares On Eid-ul Azah

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2024 | 10:02 PM

Secretary for action against transporters charging high fares on Eid-ul Azah

Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) said that action would be taken against those transporters charging high fares on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) said that action would be taken against those transporters charging high fares on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

He said that on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, many people would travel to different cities to celebrate Eid with their families and meanwhile some transporter owners would charge high fares from passengers which needed to be rectified.

The Secretary said that the transport hire were being reviewed in view of public convenience and in this regard it was also important to know the public opinion and if they have any complaint then it would be acted upon immediately.

He said that it has been observed that transport owners kept unnecessary seats in their vehicles in the temptation of taking more passengers, like minibuses, stick seats were a common practice and this was a very dangerous practice that must be prevented.

The secretary further said that the transport fares were being reviewed under the leadership of police and levies force and if there was any such action which caused inconvenience to the passengers saying that the issue would be resolved promptly by taking action.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles RTA From

Recent Stories

CM Bugti, Federal Minister discuss transfer of tub ..

CM Bugti, Federal Minister discuss transfer of tube-wells to solar energy in mee ..

3 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Toss between India and Can ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Toss between India and Canada delayed due to wet outfiel ..

44 minutes ago
 CM directs SSWMB to ensure lifting of 154,482 tons ..

CM directs SSWMB to ensure lifting of 154,482 tons of offals, garbage during Eid ..

5 minutes ago
 LG minister visits cattle markets, inspects facili ..

LG minister visits cattle markets, inspects facilities

5 minutes ago
 PU women cricket team wins 1st PCB tournament

PU women cricket team wins 1st PCB tournament

5 minutes ago
 Chopping off camel’s leg: Case registered agains ..

Chopping off camel’s leg: Case registered against unknown men instead of suspe ..

3 hours ago
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa narrowly defe ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa narrowly defeat Nepal

4 hours ago
 Saba Qamar mesmerizes fans with stunning black out ..

Saba Qamar mesmerizes fans with stunning black outfit

5 hours ago
 Imam at Grand Mosque in Makkah Calls for Unity Dur ..

Imam at Grand Mosque in Makkah Calls for Unity During Hajj Sermon

5 hours ago
 vivo V30 Captures the Thrill of the 2024 European ..

Vivo V30 Captures the Thrill of the 2024 European Cup™ Opening Ceremony as Off ..

6 hours ago
 Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers ..

Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers in FY2024-25

7 hours ago
 NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha

NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan