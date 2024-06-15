Secretary For Action Against Transporters Charging High Fares On Eid-ul Azah
Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2024 | 10:02 PM
Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) said that action would be taken against those transporters charging high fares on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha
He said that on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, many people would travel to different cities to celebrate Eid with their families and meanwhile some transporter owners would charge high fares from passengers which needed to be rectified.
The Secretary said that the transport hire were being reviewed in view of public convenience and in this regard it was also important to know the public opinion and if they have any complaint then it would be acted upon immediately.
He said that it has been observed that transport owners kept unnecessary seats in their vehicles in the temptation of taking more passengers, like minibuses, stick seats were a common practice and this was a very dangerous practice that must be prevented.
The secretary further said that the transport fares were being reviewed under the leadership of police and levies force and if there was any such action which caused inconvenience to the passengers saying that the issue would be resolved promptly by taking action.
