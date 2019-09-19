UrduPoint.com
Secretary For Combating Dengue On Emergency Basis

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 06:14 PM

Secretary for combating dengue on emergency basis

As the dengue fever spread has taken roots in the Rawalpindi district and prevailing weather was suitable for breeding of dengue larvae, there is need to combat it on emergency basis

=RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :As the dengue fever spread has taken roots in the Rawalpindi district and prevailing weather was suitable for breeding of dengue larvae, there is need to combat it on emergency basis.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue campaign here Thursday, Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Capt (R) Muhammad Usman along with Commissioner Capt (R) Saqib Zafar and Deputy Commissioner Saif Ullah Dogar, directed the quarter concerned that surveillance activities or tracing of larva and its eradication be expedited besides focusing on hotspots from where dengue cases are being reported and to pay full attention to areas where from larva has been detected during current checking.

He directed the officials to hold anti-dengue meetings in evening instead of morning and all officials should be in field during morning times.

Usman directed the quarter concerned to keep close liaison and with public representatives to completely wipe out the outbreak of dengue.

The present spell of rains has increased the threat of dengue larvae, which needs to be tackled on urgent basis as Met office has forecast more rain in the week, he added.

He directed the officials that anti-dengue regulations be fully implemented and stern action be taken against those failing to comply with the laws.

On the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Saima Younas briefed the meeting about the prevailing situation regarding dengue fever and treatment in the three allied hospitals of the city.

She said to cope with the prevailing situation all departments are struggling their best to fight it on emergency basis.

