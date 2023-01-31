Secretary for completion of development projects

The Secretary Works and Services Sindh Muhammad Shariq Khan on Tuesday directed the officers of Works and Services Department to ensure the speedy completion of ongoing development schemes, quality of work, and transparent use of funds

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The Secretary Works and Services Sindh Muhammad Shariq Khan on Tuesday directed the officers of Works and Services Department to ensure the speedy completion of ongoing development schemes, quality of work, and transparent use of funds.

He gave this instruction while presiding over a meeting in the office of Chief Engineer Buildings, Hyderabad.

The Chief Engineer of Buildings Shafiqur Rehman Memon, Director General Monitoring Ashfaq Shah, Executive Engineer Works and Services Hyderabad Kaleem Malik Khanzada and other relevant officers were present at the meeting.

The Secretary of Works and Services said that the officers should stay in the field and monitor the development works and the contractors doing substandard work should be blacklisted.

He also directed that a report of the schemes should be prepared on daily basis and details of the funds used must be mentioned.

The Chief Engineer Buildings Shafique Rehman Memon briefed the meeting about development schemes and claimed that work on these schemes would be completed by June 2023.

The Secretary of Works and Services along with relevant officers reviewed ongoing development works on these schemes.