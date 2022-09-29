UrduPoint.com

Secretary For Continuing Dengue Surveillance Activities

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2022 | 08:13 PM

Secretary for continuing dengue surveillance activities

Secretary Archives Punjab/Incharge Anti-Dengue measures Ayesha Hameed on Thursday directed to keep dengue surveillance activities continue on war-footing for complete elimination of this menace

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Secretary Archives Punjab/Incharge Anti-Dengue measures Ayesha Hameed on Thursday directed to keep dengue surveillance activities continue on war-footing for complete elimination of this menace.

Chairing a meeting at DC office here, she expressed satisfaction on comprehensive counter measures against dengue but said that this practice should be continued on war-footing because next 10 to 15 days were very crucial regarding breeding of dengue larvae.

She also stressed the need of close liaison among all departments to eradicate dengue larvae and said that in this connection a comprehensive plan should be evolved. In this regard performance of each department would be monitored strictly, she added.

She directed to make anti-dengue measures visible and said that surveillance teams should remain active in the field and no negligence, lethargy or delinquency would be tolerated in this regard.

She also directed to use all kinds of media for sensitizing the general public against harms of dengue so that they could cooperate with surveillance teams in addition to adopting anti-dengue measures at their own.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh said that number of hotspots had been increased in the district and these were being monitored continuously. He said that 4,577 places were being checked regularly while surveillance activities were also expanded up to the Union Council level.

He said that assistant commissioners and UC secretaries were supervising the entire activities for complete elimination of dengue larvae.

He said that 92 beds were allocated for dengue patients in four major hospitals in the city whereas 115 more beds were reserved for this purpose. He said that 553 cases were registered in addition to issuing notices to those who failed to take preventive measures against dengue breeding.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Qaiser Abbas Rind, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority (DHA) Dr. Shoaib-ur-Rehman, AC City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf, AC Sadar Muhammad Umar Maqbool, District Program Coordinator for Epidemics Dr. Zulqarnain and others were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Dengue Media All

Recent Stories

KP Govt approves implementation of 3 ITZ projects

KP Govt approves implementation of 3 ITZ projects

3 minutes ago
 Jam Kamal calls on Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus ..

Jam Kamal calls on Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo

3 minutes ago
 German Delegation to Visit Taiwan on Sunday for 1s ..

German Delegation to Visit Taiwan on Sunday for 1st Time Since Pandemic - Taiwan ..

4 minutes ago
 7th Thal Jeep Rally to be made best recreational e ..

7th Thal Jeep Rally to be made best recreational event: ADCR

4 minutes ago
 Admissions continue in Sindh University in differe ..

Admissions continue in Sindh University in different degree programmes for acade ..

4 minutes ago
 Imran attempted to damage Pakistan: Qamar Zaman Ka ..

Imran attempted to damage Pakistan: Qamar Zaman Kaira

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.