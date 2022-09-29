Secretary for continuing dengue surveillance activities

Secretary Archives Punjab/Incharge Anti-Dengue measures Ayesha Hameed on Thursday directed to keep dengue surveillance activities continue on war-footing for complete elimination of this menace

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Secretary Archives Punjab/Incharge Anti-Dengue measures Ayesha Hameed on Thursday directed to keep dengue surveillance activities continue on war-footing for complete elimination of this menace.

Chairing a meeting at DC office here, she expressed satisfaction on comprehensive counter measures against dengue but said that this practice should be continued on war-footing because next 10 to 15 days were very crucial regarding breeding of dengue larvae.

She also stressed the need of close liaison among all departments to eradicate dengue larvae and said that in this connection a comprehensive plan should be evolved. In this regard performance of each department would be monitored strictly, she added.

She directed to make anti-dengue measures visible and said that surveillance teams should remain active in the field and no negligence, lethargy or delinquency would be tolerated in this regard.

She also directed to use all kinds of media for sensitizing the general public against harms of dengue so that they could cooperate with surveillance teams in addition to adopting anti-dengue measures at their own.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh said that number of hotspots had been increased in the district and these were being monitored continuously. He said that 4,577 places were being checked regularly while surveillance activities were also expanded up to the Union Council level.

He said that assistant commissioners and UC secretaries were supervising the entire activities for complete elimination of dengue larvae.

He said that 92 beds were allocated for dengue patients in four major hospitals in the city whereas 115 more beds were reserved for this purpose. He said that 553 cases were registered in addition to issuing notices to those who failed to take preventive measures against dengue breeding.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Qaiser Abbas Rind, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority (DHA) Dr. Shoaib-ur-Rehman, AC City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf, AC Sadar Muhammad Umar Maqbool, District Program Coordinator for Epidemics Dr. Zulqarnain and others were also present in the meeting.