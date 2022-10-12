UrduPoint.com

Secretary For Continuing Dengue Surveillance Activities

Secretary Archives Punjab/Incharge Anti-Dengue measures Ayesha Hameed on Wednesday directed to keep dengue surveillance activities continue on war-footing for complete elimination of this menace.

Chairing a meeting at DC office here, she expressed satisfaction on comprehensive counter measures against dengue but said that this practice should be continued on war-footing because this month was very crucial regarding breeding of dengue larvae.

She also stressed the need of close liaison among all departments to eradicate dengue larvae and said that in this connection a comprehensive plan should be evolved. In this regard performance of each department would be monitored strictly, she added.

She also directed to use all kinds of media for sensitizing the general public against harms of dengue so that they could cooperate with surveillance teams in addition to adopting anti-dengue measures at their own.

Giving briefing on anti-dengue measures in the district, Acting Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Ahmad Shah said that number of hotspots were increased in the district and these were being monitored continuously.

He said that assistant commissioners and UC secretaries were supervising the entire activities for complete elimination of dengue larvae.

ADCG Qaiser Abbas Rind, CEO DHA Dr. Shoaibur Rehman, District Program Co-ordinator for epodemics Dr. Zulqarnain and other relevant officers were present.

