Secretary For Ensuring Health Facilities Without Discrimination

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2023 | 09:25 PM

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) South Punjab Mehr Muhammad Hayat Lak said on Wednesday that provision of complete public health facilities should be ensured to the people of the region without discrimination and all available resources should be utilized in this regard

Ongoing development schemes of health should be monitored effectively and all relevant institutions should be taken on board for their completion within the stipulated period.

He stated this while addressing a briefing session about the P&SH and DG Health Services South Punjab. Dr M. Iqbal, Additional Secretaries Qamar-ul-Zaman Qaisrani and Shahid Abbas Joya briefed about the deptts.

it was informed that all the hospitals and health centres in all the districts of the region are being fully monitored and more than 2,000 transfer and posting cases have been made to the dept besides all vertical programmes including Dengue, Corona, Immunization, Polio are completely monitored and moreover, various facilities are being provided at different health centres by international organizations.

Stabilization centres for effective treatment of malnourished children have been established at all districts and THQ where under the IRMNCH programme of the Punjab government with the support of UNICEF Screening and best treatment facilities are provided free of cost, it was also briefed.

Mehr Muhammad Hayat Lak said that the data on biomedical machinery and equipment was given by the Punjab government and various other national and international organizations in all hospitals and health centres.

A bank should be prepared and entry of all machinery and equipment in the stock register should be ensured, he said, adding the tagging of all machinery and equipment should be completed and submitted by the biomedical equipment resource centre as soon as possible.

