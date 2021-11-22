Secretary for ensuring payment of minimum wage to labours

UrduPoint.com

Punjab Secretary Labor and Human Resources Liaquat Ali Chatha on Monday said the provincial government was working for the welfare of labours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Secretary Labor and Human Resources Liaquat Ali Chatha on Monday said the provincial government was working for the welfare of labours.

On the direction of the Punjab government, the supply of essential food items to the working class should be ensured. In accordance with Fair price Shop Act 1971, payment of minimum wages by the government to the working class in all industrial and commercial establishments should be ensured.

It has been instructed that awareness boards should be displayed with a minimum wage of Rs 20,000 per month. He expressed these views in a statement issued during his visit to Bahawalpur here.

The secretary said that teams have been formed under the leadership of Director General Labor Welfare Punjab Dr Faisal Zahoor to address the difficulties faced by the working class in providing essential commodities to all the industrial establishments.

"We will ensure the implementation of the Factory Fair Price Shop ordinance 1971 and make flour, sugar and ghee easily available to the working class in industrial establishments at the rates fixed by the government. On the occasion, Director Labor Welfare Bahawalpur Division Malik Mohammad Farooq said that the field officers are fully operational to enforce the relevant laws. Actions will be taken against the violating employers as per rules. He further said that employers should play a key role in helping the working class to make their lives easier and increase the country's industrial output.

