Secretary for facilitating private sector to boost defence exports

TAXILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Federal Secretary for Ministry of Defence Production, Lieutenant General (Retd) Muhammad Chiragh Haider, has reiterated the commitment to provide maximum facilities to the private sector for boosting defence equipment exports.

He stated that Pakistan’s defence production is not only meeting the needs of its armed forces but also playing a pivotal role in the global market for high-quality defence products.

To further strengthen Pakistan’s position in the global defence market, the "Defence Production Policy" is being finalized, which will lead to further improvements in exports.

He was addressing a seminar organized by the Directorate General of Defence Production (DGDP) in Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) on Tuesday, focusing on facilitating the private sector in promoting defence equipment exports.

Lieutenant General (Retd) Muhammad Chiragh Haider highlighted that Pakistan’s defence industry has achieved significant milestones in its journey towards self-reliance.

He emphasized that Pakistan has transitioned from being a complete importer to becoming an exporter of defence equipment.

The country’s defence industry is now capable of producing and exporting advanced military hardware, including modern tanks, jet fighters, missile systems, naval vessels, communication systems, small arms, and ammunition.

The Ministry of Defence Production is actively working to increase defence exports and earn valuable foreign exchange.

Chairman HIT Lieutenant General Shakir Ullah Khattak HI (M) stressed the need for collaboration in the defence production industry.

He stated that all stakeholders have come together to explore better opportunities for progress.

HIT is connected with 700 industries, and by working together, the local production of equipment will be further promoted.

He assured that HIT is fully prepared to accommodate stakeholders.

Rear Admiral Zakirullah Jan, Director General of DGDP, stated that DGDP is actively working towards achieving self-reliance in the local production of military equipment at all levels and is engaging all capable public and private sector partners in this effort.

He emphasized that every possible measure is being taken to modernize the national defence industry.

He informed the participants that a dedicated cell has been established within DGDP to facilitate defence equipment exports, ensuring all stakeholders have access to it.

During the seminar, Major General (Retd) Khurram Anwar, Pro-Rector NUTECH, and private sector representatives, including Ayaz Shibli, Adnan Ali Khan, and Abbas Rafiq, highlighted the challenges faced in defence equipment exports and proposed solutions to address them.

At the conclusion of the seminar, participants were given a tour of the defence equipment production center in Pakistan, where they were briefed on various defence products.