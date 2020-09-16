UrduPoint.com
Secretary For Improving Crop Reporting Service On Scientific Lines In South Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 06:30 PM

Secretary agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel Wednesday underlined the need for improving crop reporting service on scientific lines in agriculture-rich southern Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Secretary agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel Wednesday underlined the need for improving crop reporting service on scientific lines in agriculture-rich southern Punjab.

Presiding over a meeting for assessment of Kharif crops area and production, he asked officials to launch system of crops statistics collection on scientific basis pleading that the whole agriculture development planning hinged on this data and any error or fault could lead to failure in achieving targets.

Saqib Ali Ateel asked officials to collect accurate data of five important Kharif crops including cotton, rice (paddy), sugarcane, maize and mango, spanned over last ten (10) years, and submit the report to his office.

He said, this data would help agriculture department analyze fluctuation in crop area and production of five crops from 2010-11 to 2019-20 and to devise next strategy to ensure enhanced production.

He ordered officials to collect data at divisional level for better assessment of crop related tendencies in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur divisions.

He said that data should also be presented in graph format and any reduction or increase in area or production of these crops must be backed by reasons behind.

He expressed dissatisfaction over mango related statistics and asked officials to revise them. He expressed concerns over gradual decrease in mango production in DG Khan and sought detailed report on factors behind reduction in per acre production of mango during last three years.

