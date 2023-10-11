Secretary for invoking PEEDA Act against  DHAs on auction delays

Secretary primary and secondary healthcare (P&SH) South Punjab, Mahar Hayat Lak, said on Wednesday that the PEEDA Act, 2006, would be enforced against District Health Authority (DHA) CEOs who would be found involved in inordinate delays in the auction of medical equipment and vehicles. In a statement issued here, he expressed annoyance at the delay in the stipulated time for the outdated material

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Secretary Primary and secondary healthcare (P&SH) South Punjab, Mahar Hayat Lak, said on Wednesday that the PEEDA Act, 2006, would be enforced against District Health Authority (DHA) CEOs who would be found involved in inordinate delays in the auction of medical equipment and vehicles. In a statement issued here, he expressed annoyance at the delay in the stipulated time for the outdated material.

He said that it has been reported that DHA Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Muzaffargarh, Vehari, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, Lodharan, Multan, and Rajanpur could not auction the equipment, vehicles, and material within the allocated time.

The Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline, and Accountability (PEEDA) Act 2006 would be invoked against the officers, the secretary said, adding that the department would not tolerate any laxity in this regard.