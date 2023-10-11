Open Menu

Secretary For Invoking PEEDA Act Against  DHAs On Auction Delays

Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2023 | 07:43 PM

Secretary for invoking PEEDA Act against  DHAs on auction delays

Secretary primary and secondary healthcare (P&SH) South Punjab, Mahar Hayat Lak, said on Wednesday that the PEEDA Act, 2006, would be enforced against District Health Authority (DHA) CEOs who would be found involved in inordinate delays in the auction of medical equipment and vehicles. In a statement issued here, he expressed annoyance at the delay in the stipulated time for the outdated material

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Secretary Primary and secondary healthcare (P&SH) South Punjab, Mahar Hayat Lak, said on Wednesday that the PEEDA Act, 2006, would be enforced against District Health Authority (DHA) CEOs who would be found involved in inordinate delays in the auction of medical equipment and vehicles. In a statement issued here, he expressed annoyance at the delay in the stipulated time for the outdated material.

He said that it has been reported that DHA Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Muzaffargarh, Vehari, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, Lodharan, Multan, and Rajanpur could not auction the equipment, vehicles, and material within the allocated time.

The Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline, and Accountability (PEEDA) Act 2006 would be invoked against the officers, the secretary said, adding that the department would not tolerate any laxity in this regard.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Vehicles Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rajanpur Vehari

Recent Stories

Plantation basic need of our society: DC

Plantation basic need of our society: DC

2 minutes ago
 Advisor emphasizes access to mineral mines for Soc ..

Advisor emphasizes access to mineral mines for Socio-Economic Development

2 minutes ago
 Nilofer pledges to forward agenda of ending child ..

Nilofer pledges to forward agenda of ending child marriage

2 minutes ago
 7th Int'l Conference on Space Science and Technolo ..

7th Int'l Conference on Space Science and Technology held to mark World Space We ..

2 minutes ago
 Ombudsman expresses satisfaction over resolution o ..

Ombudsman expresses satisfaction over resolution of widow's complaint

6 minutes ago
 Book on 'Belt And Road Initiative Emerging World O ..

Book on 'Belt And Road Initiative Emerging World Order’ launched

6 minutes ago
Minister reviews treatment facilities at Said Mith ..

Minister reviews treatment facilities at Said Mitha Hospital

6 minutes ago
 What to look out for in Euro 2024 qualifying

What to look out for in Euro 2024 qualifying

6 minutes ago
 Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dub ..

Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai and Dubai Health Authority ..

15 minutes ago
 Graphic designing training session held for youth ..

Graphic designing training session held for youth at Lower Chitral

6 minutes ago
 Federal Cabinet calls for immediate halt of Israel ..

Federal Cabinet calls for immediate halt of Israel’s bombing on Gaza: Solangi

9 minutes ago
 GHS Topi named after Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Khan

GHS Topi named after Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Khan

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan