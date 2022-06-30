Secretary for Maritime Affairs visits KPT head office

Federal Secretary for Maritime Affairs, Mathar Niaz Rana paid his first visit to KPT Head Office after assuming the charge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Secretary for Maritime Affairs, Mathar Niaz Rana paid his first visit to KPT Head Office after assuming the charge.

The secretary was welcomed by KPT and a detailed briefing on functioning, development and on-going activities of the port infrastructure covering port operation and projects was given to him, said a press release here.

During the briefing, detailed discussion on KPT projects was held and views were exchanged on them.

Secretary Maritime directed the KPT to encourage more participation and involvement of private sector in the port development projects to utilize its true potential and gain maximum benefit from it.

He apprised that the Ministry is committed to resolve issues faced by KPT and for that he assured coordination with all stakeholders to work towards its solution.

Later, the General Manager Engineering Rear Admiral Adnan Khalique presented KPT Crest to the Secretary.