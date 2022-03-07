Secretary for measures against online booking operators, websites working without registration

Punjab Tourism Secretary Tourism Asadullah Faiz directed the tourists services department and its team to take measures against online booking operators and websites that were working without any registration

Official sources said here on Monday that webiste 'booking.com' was carrying on illegally and giving classification to hotels without any authority.

The Secretary said that it was illegal to classify a hotel as 3-Star or 4-Star without any license causing defaming of local hotels in tourists places.

He said that travel agents and tour operators working on social media were under obligation to get themselves registered.

People should also take precautions while booking a hotel room online and keep a check regarding its licensing and registration, he added.

Asadullah Faiz said that recently 31 hotels and restaurants came under the legal authority and registered themselves, in which, 9 hotels from Murree were also issued licence from deputy controller of tourists services department.

The department checked almost 301 hotels and collected fines of Rs 1.6 million while 109 hotels were issued warning notices as well, he maintained.

The Secretary tourism said that the department was working with all determination to providefacilities to tourists in Punjab.