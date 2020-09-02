UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secretary For New Towns To Divert Burden From Main Cities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 08:14 PM

Secretary for new towns to divert burden from main cities

Secretary Urban Planning and Development Abdul Lateef Kakar on Wednesday said that in order to divert burden from the civic departments in the main cities urban planning for new towns was indispensable

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Secretary Urban Planning and Development Abdul Lateef Kakar on Wednesday said that in order to divert burden from the civic departments in the main cities urban planning for new towns was indispensable.

He expressed these views during a meeting held at the Planning and Development Office to review project of town planning and uplift schemes underway in different parts of the province.

Additional Secretary P&D Abdul Mateen Achakzai, Director General Quetta Development Authority Salahudin Noorzai and other officers attended the meeting.

Secretary said that in line with CM Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan and Parliamentary Secretary Planning Bushra Rind's directives, offices of the urban planning would be established at all divisional headquarters to devise long term strategies in view of the expanding population.

"Policy of zero tolerance would prevail in the Planning and Development department," he said adding that corrupt elements would be made accountable and honest would be rewarded," he maintained.

He noted that for establishing new towns public private partnership would be welcomed.

Earlier, Additional Secretary Urban Planning and Development and DG QDA Salahuddin Noorzai briefed the Secretary about the ongoing projects.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta All From

Recent Stories

UAE Government portal attracts record number of us ..

31 minutes ago

DHA, HCT sign MoU to strengthen capabilities of Em ..

31 minutes ago

PCB announces schedule of remaining HBL PSL 2020 m ..

33 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber launches e-vendors portal

46 minutes ago

Sharjah Asset Management Company signs Age Friendl ..

46 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Bayyah meets US Ambassador-at-Large f ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.