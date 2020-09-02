Secretary for new towns to divert burden from main cities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Secretary Urban Planning and Development Abdul Lateef Kakar on Wednesday said that in order to divert burden from the civic departments in the main cities urban planning for new towns was indispensable.

He expressed these views during a meeting held at the Planning and Development Office to review project of town planning and uplift schemes underway in different parts of the province.

Additional Secretary P&D Abdul Mateen Achakzai, Director General Quetta Development Authority Salahudin Noorzai and other officers attended the meeting.

Secretary said that in line with CM Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan and Parliamentary Secretary Planning Bushra Rind's directives, offices of the urban planning would be established at all divisional headquarters to devise long term strategies in view of the expanding population.

"Policy of zero tolerance would prevail in the Planning and Development department," he said adding that corrupt elements would be made accountable and honest would be rewarded," he maintained.

He noted that for establishing new towns public private partnership would be welcomed.

Earlier, Additional Secretary Urban Planning and Development and DG QDA Salahuddin Noorzai briefed the Secretary about the ongoing projects.