Secretary for Science and Technology (S&T) plays vital role in socio-economic development: Nawaz Allai

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Science and Technology (S&T) Prince Muhammad Nawaz Allai said on Monday that role of science and technology was important for economic and social development.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of an exhibition titled 'Role of Science & Technology Education for Industrial Development' organized by Ministry of Science and Technology here at PCSIR Laboratories Complex.

More than 40 companies and allied organizations of the Ministry S&T including PSQCA (Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority) set up stalls at the expo. While Pakistan Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) Director General Dr Quratulain Syed was also present.

PSQCA Director (SDC) Muhammad Yaseen Akhtar, Deputy Directors Muhammad Imran and Khurram Mateen, and Assistant Director Aziz-ur-Rehman also briefed the business community about testing and assessment of industrial raw materials & finished products to establish their quality, grade and composition at par with national and international standards. They advised the industrialists to work on standardization and use analytical methods by consulting relevant organizations.

Parliamentary Secretary said that Ministry of Science & Technology's objective of organizing such an event in Lahore was to develop businesses, asserting, "We should try to make changes by organizing multi-disciplinary departments in higher education, science and modern technology for economic development of the country.

" He called for joint working and collaboration among national institutions to achieve desired goals of economic development. He was of the view that scholars and research students were our real assets and they should be provided all possible support enabling them to bring forth all their talent.

On this occasion, Chairperson of Senate Standing Committee Senator Mushtaq Ahmed said that Pakistan was the only country in the world blessed with all kinds of resources, which needed to be explored and developed for country progress and people's prosperity. Effective measures should be put in order so that these resources must not go waste, he said and added, "We have to move ahead of politics, sports and showbiz and pay greater attention towards exploration and development of country's natural resources by using modern technology and applying latest scientific techniques.

The Senator said that developed country like Japan had no much natural resources but advancing in every fields at global level just because of its focus on knowledge and research. He observed that it was also important to have a uniform education system across the country for which writers, educationists and scientists must play their due role.

Mushtaq Ahmed mentioned that previous governments did not take any interest in promoting the important sector of Science and Technology, however, the present government was focusing in this direction that would definitely help ensure country's progress as well as improve common man's living standard.