UrduPoint.com

Secretary For Speeding Up Anti Dengue Activities

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 11:33 PM

Secretary for speeding up anti dengue activities

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare department Sarah Aslam has directed the department to intensify dengue prevention activities across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare department Sarah Aslam has directed the department to intensify dengue prevention activities across Punjab.

In a statement on Monday, she appealed to the public to take special care of cleanliness and citizens should be more responsible in preventing dengue during monsoon, especially rainwater should not accumulate in residential areas. She said no garbage should be thrown in open places.

Secretary Sarah Aslam said that precautionary measures against dengue should also be taken besides of taking precautionary measures against Corona epidemic. She added that do not allow the storage of water at indoor and outdoor places, as hygiene can prevent dengue mosquito breeding. "Be a responsible citizen by keeping your surroundings neat and clean," she appealed.

She said that the public is requested to extend full cooperation to the Health department teams if they come to their home or business centers for the checking of dengue larvae, as dengue can be very fatal and is a very dangerous fever which can cause death.

During last 24 hours, she informed that no more new confirm case of dengue was reported across the province, while only one dengue patient was undergoing treatment in District Headquarter Hospital Vehari.

She added that during this year total 70 confirmed cases of dengue had been reported from all the hospitals of whole province and out of all confirmed patients, 33 patients had been reported from Lahore. No more patient was admitted in the hospitals of Lahore.

In last 24 hours, 103,202 indoor and 24,530 locations were checked across the Punjab while dengue larvae were destroyed from 113 locations, she said, adding that in Lahore, 13,089 houses and 3,384 outdoor places were checked for dengue larvae and 82 positive containers were destroyed.

Related Topics

Lahore Dengue Business Punjab Water Vehari All From

Recent Stories

MOCCAE, UAEU, Khalifa International Award for Date ..

MOCCAE, UAEU, Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovat ..

35 minutes ago
 Moscow Sanctions Several UK Citizens in Response t ..

Moscow Sanctions Several UK Citizens in Response to Statement on Human Rights in ..

2 minutes ago
 CIA Chief to Visit Israel, Palestine on Tuesday - ..

CIA Chief to Visit Israel, Palestine on Tuesday - Axios

2 minutes ago
 Muharram moon sighted; Youm-e-Ashur on August 19

Muharram moon sighted; Youm-e-Ashur on August 19

2 minutes ago
 EU Mission Mourns Death of Russia's Leading Rights ..

EU Mission Mourns Death of Russia's Leading Rights Defender Sergei Kovalev

2 minutes ago
 Some 70 Militants Killed During Recapture of Mozam ..

Some 70 Militants Killed During Recapture of Mozambique's Mocimboa da Praia - Mi ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.