Secretary for speeding up anti dengue activities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare department Sarah Aslam has directed the department to intensify dengue prevention activities across Punjab.

In a statement on Monday, she appealed to the public to take special care of cleanliness and citizens should be more responsible in preventing dengue during monsoon, especially rainwater should not accumulate in residential areas. She said no garbage should be thrown in open places.

Secretary Sarah Aslam said that precautionary measures against dengue should also be taken besides of taking precautionary measures against Corona epidemic. She added that do not allow the storage of water at indoor and outdoor places, as hygiene can prevent dengue mosquito breeding. "Be a responsible citizen by keeping your surroundings neat and clean," she appealed.

She said that the public is requested to extend full cooperation to the Health department teams if they come to their home or business centers for the checking of dengue larvae, as dengue can be very fatal and is a very dangerous fever which can cause death.

During last 24 hours, she informed that no more new confirm case of dengue was reported across the province, while only one dengue patient was undergoing treatment in District Headquarter Hospital Vehari.

She added that during this year total 70 confirmed cases of dengue had been reported from all the hospitals of whole province and out of all confirmed patients, 33 patients had been reported from Lahore. No more patient was admitted in the hospitals of Lahore.

In last 24 hours, 103,202 indoor and 24,530 locations were checked across the Punjab while dengue larvae were destroyed from 113 locations, she said, adding that in Lahore, 13,089 houses and 3,384 outdoor places were checked for dengue larvae and 82 positive containers were destroyed.