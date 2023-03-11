UrduPoint.com

Secretary For Timely Completion Of LG Academy

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2023 | 09:41 PM

Secretary for timely completion of LG academy

Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Secretary Dr. Irshad Ahmed visited the under-construction site of Local Government Academy in Johar Town, here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Secretary Dr. Irshad Ahmed visited the under-construction site of Local Government Academy in Johar Town, here on Saturday.

The secretary directed the contractors to complete the work of the academy by June 2023. He instructed that elevators, generators and transformers should be installed immediately and funds for purchase be got released by contacting the finance department.

Dr. Irshad Ahmed assured that the revised cost case for the payments to the contractors had been approved and all payments to the academy would be made within a week. He said that after the completion of the academy, two floors of the building would be commercialized, which would bring a lot of income to the local government.

The local government secretary stressed on the timely construction of the academy and said that there would be no compromise on the given deadlines. Earlier, the secretary was briefed by the contractors that the delay in the completion of the project had caused a wide difference in the prices of the construction materials whereas 65 percent of the development work had been completed. They sought special attention of the authorities to address this issue. Additional Secretary Development Maria Tariq was also present during the visit.

Related Topics

Visit SITE June All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Shiffrin breaks ski record with 87th World Cup win ..

Shiffrin breaks ski record with 87th World Cup win

4 minutes ago
 'Even' game as Gill ton powers India's reply but A ..

'Even' game as Gill ton powers India's reply but Australia still ahead

4 minutes ago
 UAE Parliamentary Division participates in 35th Se ..

UAE Parliamentary Division participates in 35th Session of IPU&#039;s Forum of W ..

18 minutes ago
 Elon Musk Says Open to SVB Buyout After Tech Lende ..

Elon Musk Says Open to SVB Buyout After Tech Lender Fails

3 minutes ago
 Justice among people is best solution to address t ..

Justice among people is best solution to address today&#039;s global challenges: ..

18 minutes ago
 Former AJK President K H Khursheed remembered on ..

Former AJK President K H Khursheed remembered on 35th death anniversary

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.