Secretary for timely completion of LG academy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Secretary Dr. Irshad Ahmed visited the under-construction site of Local Government Academy in Johar Town, here on Saturday.

The secretary directed the contractors to complete the work of the academy by June 2023. He instructed that elevators, generators and transformers should be installed immediately and funds for purchase be got released by contacting the finance department.

Dr. Irshad Ahmed assured that the revised cost case for the payments to the contractors had been approved and all payments to the academy would be made within a week. He said that after the completion of the academy, two floors of the building would be commercialized, which would bring a lot of income to the local government.

The local government secretary stressed on the timely construction of the academy and said that there would be no compromise on the given deadlines. Earlier, the secretary was briefed by the contractors that the delay in the completion of the project had caused a wide difference in the prices of the construction materials whereas 65 percent of the development work had been completed. They sought special attention of the authorities to address this issue. Additional Secretary Development Maria Tariq was also present during the visit.