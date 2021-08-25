UrduPoint.com

Secretary For Utilizing All Resources Amid Rising Cases Of Gastroenteritis

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Secretary Health South Punjab Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti expressed concerns over the rising number of gastroenteritis patients approaching health facilities and directed chief executive officers (CEOs) and Medical Superintendents to increase facilities at hospitals for proper treatment of such patients.

In a statement issued here Wednesday, Bhatti said that officials concerned must keep the arrangements ready at all government hospitals specifically increased number of beds at the emergency wards so that people approaching hospitals do not face any inconvenience.

South Punjab secretary health also ordered officials to ensure availability of relevant medicines in abundance besides other facilities utilizing all resources to contain the trend of rise in number of gastroenteritis patients.

More Stories From Pakistan

