Secretary Forest GB expresses deep concern over alarming rate of deforestation in Fairy Meadows

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Secretary Forest Zafar Waqar Taj has expressed deep concern over the alarming rate of deforestation in Fairy Meadows, a popular tourist destination in Diamer.

Following his visit to Fairy Meadows, Secretary Taj addressed the media in Chilas, where he discussed the critical situation and announced plans to curb the indiscriminate felling of trees in the area.

During his visit, Secretary Taj engaged with the local community, forest department officials, and other stakeholders to assess the extent of deforestation and gather insights on the matter. Recognising the urgent need for action, he emphasized the importance of implementing a strategy to preserve the natural beauty of Fairy Meadows and protect its ecosystem.

One of the key issues identified by Secretary Taj was the shortage of human resources, which has hindered effective monitoring and enforcement of forest conservation efforts in the region.

He assured the stakeholders that steps would be taken to address this shortage promptly, enabling the forest department to carry out regular monitoring activities and tackle deforestation more effectively.

Secretary Taj highlighted the significance of Fairy Meadows as a cherished tourist destination, attracting visitors from around the world. The destruction of the forest not only poses a threat to the area's unique biodiversity but also undermines its tourism potential. He emphasized the need for sustainable practices and responsible tourism to ensure the long-term viability of Fairy Meadows as an ecological and recreational hotspot.

To combat the indiscriminate deforestation, Secretary Taj pledged to develop a comprehensive strategy that would involve increased patrols, stricter enforcement of environmental regulations, and collaboration with local communities.