Secretary Forest Pays Tribute To Martyred Forest Officer

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 08:58 PM

Secretary Forestry, Environment and Wildlife department Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, Islam Zeb visited Chitral to meet the family of Shaheed Jamshid Iqbal forester who embraced martyrdom during forest fire fighting in Chumurkhon Gol Forest in Chitral Forest Division

Secretary Forest, Environment was accompanied by Conservator of Forest Malakand West, Asghar Khan.

Both Islam Zeb and Asghar Khan acknowledged resolve of the Shaheed family and paid tribute to the brave Forester.

"These are our heroes protecting forests for a Green Pakistan" said Islam Zeb.

Both officers laid wreathe on the grave of Shaheed Jamshaid Iqbal. They also prayed for the departed soul and offered 'Fateha'.

Earlier in August 2021, Jamshaid Iqbal forester embraced martyrdom while dousing forest fire in Chumurkhon Gol forest in Chitral.

