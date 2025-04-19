Open Menu

Secretary Forest Visits Lasbela, Reviews Progress Of Green Balochistan Project

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2025 | 09:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Secretary Forest and Wildlife, Abdul Fattah Bhangar, paid a one-day visit to Lasbela district, where he presided over an important meeting held at the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Hub.

The meeting focused on key decisions regarding the demarcation and protection of forest lands in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Nisar Langav, Divisional Forest Officer Khalilur Rehman Khosa, Tehsildar of Winder Saeed Shahwani, Tehsildar of Hub Jahangir Kakar, Conservator Maqbool Hassan Dashti, and other officials were present at the session.

As part of his visit, the Secretary inaugurated a tree plantation drive on the lawn of the Deputy Commissioner’s office and later inspected the plantation site of the Green Balochistan Project located along the Sonmiani coastal belt.

During the site visit, Divisional Forest Officer Khalilur Rehman Khosa and project in-charge Maqbool Hussain Dashti briefed the Secretary on ongoing developments. He issued directives to accelerate the pace of work on the project.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Abdul Fattah Bhangar emphasized the vital role of afforestation and tree conservation in combating climate change and ensuring a sustainable future for coming generations.

He noted that Balochistan, renowned for its natural resources and unique beauty, stands to gain significantly from initiatives like the Green Balochistan Project, which aims to preserve the coastal region’s ecological balance and enhance its scenic appeal.

