Secretary Forest Visits Lasbela, Reviews Progress Of Green Balochistan Project
Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2025 | 09:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Secretary Forest and Wildlife, Abdul Fattah Bhangar, paid a one-day visit to Lasbela district, where he presided over an important meeting held at the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Hub.
The meeting focused on key decisions regarding the demarcation and protection of forest lands in the district.
Deputy Commissioner Nisar Langav, Divisional Forest Officer Khalilur Rehman Khosa, Tehsildar of Winder Saeed Shahwani, Tehsildar of Hub Jahangir Kakar, Conservator Maqbool Hassan Dashti, and other officials were present at the session.
As part of his visit, the Secretary inaugurated a tree plantation drive on the lawn of the Deputy Commissioner’s office and later inspected the plantation site of the Green Balochistan Project located along the Sonmiani coastal belt.
During the site visit, Divisional Forest Officer Khalilur Rehman Khosa and project in-charge Maqbool Hussain Dashti briefed the Secretary on ongoing developments. He issued directives to accelerate the pace of work on the project.
Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Abdul Fattah Bhangar emphasized the vital role of afforestation and tree conservation in combating climate change and ensuring a sustainable future for coming generations.
He noted that Balochistan, renowned for its natural resources and unique beauty, stands to gain significantly from initiatives like the Green Balochistan Project, which aims to preserve the coastal region’s ecological balance and enhance its scenic appeal.
Recent Stories
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi lose two wickets at 77 runs against Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war
Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Restoration of Circular Garden discussed2 minutes ago
-
BZU's Physics dept to launch market-driven programs in Quantum Computing, AI, Medical Physics2 minutes ago
-
Secretary Forest visits Lasbela, reviews progress of Green Balochistan Project2 minutes ago
-
DC launches anti polio campaign3 minutes ago
-
State to ensure safety of every citizen, investor: Talal Chaudhary13 minutes ago
-
PM condemns attack on vehicle of State Minister Kheal Das Kohistani22 minutes ago
-
Sardar Yousaf reviews Hajj arrangements, assesses provision of vaccines at Haji Camps22 minutes ago
-
PM strongly condemns attack on vehicle of Kheal Das23 minutes ago
-
PNCA, PCF commemorate Allama Iqbal’s death anniversary with soulful tributes52 minutes ago
-
PMA condemns brutal attack on doctor at JPMC1 hour ago
-
Mirpur police netted most wanted alleged international drug paddler1 hour ago
-
PTA, FIA conduct joint raid against illegal IMEI tampering, cloning1 hour ago