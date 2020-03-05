Secretary Forest visits tribal district Bajaur

Provincial Secretary Forest, Environment and Wildlife Department Shahidullah Khan has addressed a jirga of tribal elders regarding legal classification and designation of forests, implementation of 10-BTTP extension of Wildlife to the newly merged areas

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Secretary Forest, Environment and Wildlife Department Shahidullah Khan has addressed a jirga of tribal elders regarding legal classification and designation of forests, implementation of 10-BTTP extension of Wildlife to the newly merged areas.

During a two-day visit here, he told the jirga that the government was committed to promote Wildlife in the merged areas as there are great potential of wildlife in the region.

Besides, wildlife, the Secretary said the government was making all out efforts for the promotion of forestry in the merged districts in order to make the environment clean and green.

During the visit, the secretary has inspected nurseries, ongoing plantain drive, seed sowing/ dibbling, olive orchardists' sites and forestry related activities.

The visiting official has expressed satisfaction over the activities and directed the local forest officials to accelerate the pace of work to achieve the target perfectly before ending of spring plantation drive.

The Secretary stressed upon the staff for quality work, service delivery and monitoring of forestry activities.

Earlier, the forest officials have briefed the secretary about the forest cover, number of nurseries and ongoing plantation drive in the region under the 10-Bilion Tsunami Tree Program (10-BTTP).