Secretary Forests, Fisheries And Wildlife South Punjab Sarfraz Magsi Reviews Progress On Forests, Wildlife, Fisheries Schemes In South Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2023 | 10:09 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Secretary forests, fisheries and wildlife South Punjab Sarfraz Magsi on Friday directed the officials to complete the ongoing development schemes on time without compromising the quality of work and material.

Presiding over a meeting here, Magsi said that 64 per cent work had been completed on the development schemes but stressed on speeding up proceedings to ensure their completion in the specified period.

He ordered 100 per cent utilization of the development funds so that the uplift initiative could start benefiting the people without any delay.

Additional secretary Fahad Haidar Buzdar, forests conservator Javed Gill, director of wildlife and other officials were present.

