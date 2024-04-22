Open Menu

Secretary Forests South Leads ‘Plastic-free Punjab’ Walk On Earth Day

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2024

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Secretary Forests, Livestock and Fisheries South Punjab Sarfraz Khan Magsi here on Monday led a walk, jointly organized by departments of forests, livestock and fisheries to promote the cause of 'Plastic-Free Punjab', being observed all over the world as the Earth Day.

Director General, Livestock and Fisheries South Punjab Dr. Anser Mahmood Chatha, Administrator Forests Multan Rashid Mahmood besides other officials of the two departments joined the walk.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarfraz Khan Magsi stressed on extensive plantation across the national landscape to fight pollution adding that it will also help communities in mitigating impact of climate change and upper atmosphere pollution at cheaper cost.

He also advocated against plastic use in daily life saying not only it was hazardous for human health but also a big contributor to environmental pollution.

The Secretary planted a sapling at the end of the walk at the forest complex.

