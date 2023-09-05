(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Secretary Forests & Wildlife�Fisheries Department South Punjab, Sarfraz Khan Magsi, ordered officials concerned to get the funds released of the projects sanctioned in Fy 2023-24 for timely completion.

Chairing a meeting on developmental projects here on Tuesday, he stated that the cases of pensioners should be resolved on priority. He instructed all to adopt SOPs�regarding Dengue to avoid contacting it. Among others, the meeting was attended by Addl Secretary Fahad Haider Buzdar and DG Wildlife and Fisheries.�Earlier, DG Wildlife & Fisheries, Dr Ansar, briefed that 28 pc of earmarked money for the ongoing six projects�have been released so far.