Secretary Forfeitures XEN Five-year Service, Exonerates Other After Inquiry

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2022 | 05:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Five-year service of an Executive Engineer (XEN) of Public Health Engineering (PHE) was seized under PEEDA Act while another XEN was exonerated of charges against him after an inquiry.

"The Competent Authority in exercise of powers vested in me under section 13 of Punjab Employees, Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability Act, 2006 after hearing accused hereby impose minor penalty of Reduction to five lower stages in pay scale under Section 4(I) (a) (iv) of PEEDA Act, 2006, upon Shoaib Fayyaz Executive Engineer PHE, Division-I, DG Khan." says an order issued by Secretary HUD & PHED South Punjab, Javed Akhter Mahmood.

An official source of Housing, Urbanization Dept (HUD) and Public Health Engineering Dept (PHED) informed that Maqbool Ahmad Dhawala , Director General Koh-i-Suleman Authority was appointed as Inquiry Officer who submitted the report on May 14, 2022 with the recommendation of major penalty of forfeiture of three years' service.

The accused was punished under illegalities in tender of Sept, 2021.

Meanwhile, Atta Ullah, XEN PHE Sahiwal was exonerated of the charges levelled against him after an inquiry, conclude the source.

