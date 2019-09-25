UrduPoint.com
Secretary GDA Expresses Grief Over Human Losses In AJK Tremors

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 06:21 PM

The Secretary Grand Democratic Alliance and Chief of Quomi Awami Tehreek, Ayaz Latif Palijo, has expressed deep grief and shock over loss of lives in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country as a result of earthquakes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :The Secretary Grand Democratic Alliance and Chief of Quomi Awami Tehreek, Ayaz Latif Palijo, has expressed deep grief and shock over loss of lives in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country as a result of earthquakes.

In a statement here on Wednesday, he expressed sympathies with the victims and called upon the government to play due role for the relief and rehabilitation of earthquakes victims.

Besides other parts of the country, he said the coastal belt of Karachi and other cities of Sindh are also situated at the fault zones and in case of jolts of tremors, it could cause huge losses of life and property of the people of the province.

