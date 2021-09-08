Secretary Gen Food Worker for issuance recruitment letters to workers

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 05:10 PM

Mills owners do not give recruitment letters to their workers due to which they are deprived of their rights as per the labor laws, said secretary general of Pakistan Food Workers Muhammad Ashiq Bhatta during meeting arranged here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Mills owners do not give recruitment letters to their workers due to which they are deprived of their rights as per the labor laws, said secretary general of Pakistan Food Workers Muhammad Ashiq Bhatta during meeting arranged here on Wednesday.

Coordinator of Food Workers Solidarity Committee, Mehk Butt called on the government to ensure registering labourers of food industry with social security and EOBI and issued them cards.

She called for implementing laws of uniform wages, with assuring wages of women workers as well since it was a basic provision of labour laws.

A participant urged workers to get organized and asked labor department to ensure that its laws were implemented in letter and spirit.

He said if the existing labor laws would be implemented, condition of workers could be improved.

Former MPA Nafees Ansari, Farasat Ali Bhatti, Farhan Haider, Rana Amir Ali, Shah Wali Rajput, Fauzia Ghulam, Asiya Begum, Samar Anjum, Nasira. Sehar, Suraya Bibi, Fauzia Ghulam Rasool, Mehboob Kashmiri, Shagufta Nadeem, Shaheen Bibi, Iram Ashraf and Zeeshan were also present in the meeting.

